Thalapathy 68: Vijay to play dual roles of father and son, to face off against himself; Reports

Now that Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, preparations for Thalapathy 68 have commenced in full swing. The actor is set to begin the shoot for the Venkat Prabhu directorial this very year. Even though nothing much is known about Thalapathy 68 other than the fact that Venkat Prabhu will be directing it and Thalapathy Vijay will star in it, there have been a plethora of rumors coming out about the film.

Other than the updates regarding the alleged cast of Thalapathy 68, the details about the basic plot have been gaining a lot of steam with the netizens. Details pertaining to Vijay’s characterization in the film have also been coming out. Now, the latest rumor goes that the actor will be playing a father and son who will be facing off against each other in Thalapathy 68.

There might be a father-son face-off between the two Thalapathy Vijay characters in Venkat Prabhu’s Thalapathy 68

It is already widely reported that Thalapathy Vijay will be appearing as both father and son in Thalapathy 68. His playing a double role, and those two roles being those of a father and son, are already widely known. But the twist in the tale is that these two characters will be going against each other in the film.

Therefore, the film will have one Vijay facing another Vijay. Further details regarding the plot and the Master actor’s characterization are still kept under wraps. Soon, the official confirmation pertaining to the cast will be out, but we will have to wait a while to know how Venkat Prabhu will showcase the two characters of Vijay.

Vijay has already played double roles or characters with dual or extreme characteristics, which required the actor to appear in two different getups for a film. In Atlee’s Bigil, Thalapathy Vijay played both father and son. So, Thalapathy 68 would not be the first time we see the actor in this phase, but it is certainly intriguing to think about the manner in which Venkat Prabhu will present Vijay in all his glory.

Vijay fans are particularly excited about him working with Venkat Prabhu, as he is the one who gave a much-needed renaissance to Ajith Kumar’s career in 2011 with the film Mankatha. The film showed the actor in a whole new avatar that left fans and audiences spellbound. Hopefully, he manages to do the same with Vijay, as this would be exactly what the actor’s fans will be expecting from Thalapathy 68.

