Thalapathy 69: THIS National award-winning actress to romance Vijay in H Vinoth directorial?

Thalapathy Vijay has wrapped up his portions for Venkat Prabhu's time travel film, Greatest of All Time, and is gearing up to join H. Vinoth's Thalapathy 69 project soon. As Vijay will be active full-time in his political career, targeting the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, there's immense excitement surrounding the actor’s last movie, which is expected to be the biggest of his career.

Lately, rumors have surfaced that a National Award-winning actress will join the film. As per rumors, Aparna Balamurali, known for her role in Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, may join Vijay in this final movie.

Check out photos of Aparna with Soorarai Pottru team

The official announcement of Thalapathy Vijay's final project hasn't happened yet. However, Vijay fans expect a grand announcement on Vijay's 50th birthday, June 22.

According to various reports, KVN Productions, primarily known for their work in the Kannada film industry, is set to bank Vijay's last movie, which is mega-budgeted.

Notably, director H. Vinoth, known for his collaborations with Thala Ajith Kumar in his last three films, is directing this project. While Vinoth had previously planned a project with Kamal Haasan that didn't materialize, it remains uncertain if the storyline pitched to Vijay is the same. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Post-production started for Greatest of All Time

The 68th movie of Thalapathy Vijay, Greatest of All Time, has been generating a lot of buzz with ongoing updates about its development. Venkat Prabhu has directed this Sci-Fi time travel movie that will be released in September 2024.

In a recent update, Archana Kalpathi, CEO of AGS Entertainment, the production behind the film, shared an exciting development. She announced on her official Instagram account that post-production work for the film has officially begun.

Along with a photo, Archana wrote, “G.O.A.T Post Production begins.”

More about G.O.A.T

In Greatest of All Time, Thalapathy Vijay will once again play a double role in a movie, this time as both father and son. Vijay is someone who has done many dual roles in his career. For that reason, Vijay is poised to bring a fresh and captivating dimension to his characters in GOAT, considering this film marks one of his final projects before focusing on politics.

Notably, Vijay previously impressed audiences with his portrayal of father and son in Atlee's Bigil, a blockbuster. Adding to the excitement, Yuvan Shankar Raja is composing music for Vijay for the first time. The album's first single, Whistle Podu, has already taken the music charts by storm, setting high expectations for the film's soundtrack.

ALSO READ: BTS PHOTO: Thalapathy Vijay goes through transformation for GOAT film’s VFX; director shares pic