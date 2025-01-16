Thalapathy 69: Vijay’s alleged final movie likely to wrap shoot by March 2025, allowing the actor to focus completely on his political career; report

Thalapathy Vijay is currently working on his alleged final movie, Thalapathy 69, directed by H. Vinoth. After the film was announced in October 2024, shooting subsequently began as well.

Now, as per a report by industry tracker Ramesh Bala, the movie is likely to wrap up its shoot by March 2025. This would apparently give the superstar the necessary time to focus more on his political career, which is expected to continue until the Tamil Nadu elections in 2026. However, as of now, it is just a report that the movie may wrap up shooting by then, and this will only be confirmed in due time.

Thalapathy Vijay recently made a stellar appearance celebrating Pongal alongside his colleagues this year. In a video shared by The Route on YouTube, the superstar was seen celebrating the festivities with his former co-star Keerthy Suresh and her husband. Along with them, the celebrations also featured actors like Kalyani Priyadarshan, Mamitha Baiju, Kathir, and many more.

Moving forward, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen playing the lead role in the movie The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). The movie, directed by Venkat Prabhu, tells the story of an anti-terrorist squad leader who leads a life of solitude after his son is presumed dead, causing a split between him and his wife.

However, when his son returns to him out of the blue, his whole life takes a turn for the better, but a dark mystery looms over the son’s return. The rest of the movie focuses on what happens to them. With Thalapathy Vijay playing the lead role in dual characters, the movie also features actors like Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and more in key roles.

Furthermore, Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged final movie, Thalapathy 69 , is expected to be an action drama with a light political theme. The film is directed by H. Vinoth, with Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde playing co-leads.

