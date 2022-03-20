Thalapathy to Lady Superstar: Titles of film stars & the craze that is non-existent in Hollywood and Bollywood

South actors enjoy massive stardom and fan frenzy. Be it during their movie release or on special events, these fans make sure to express their love in every way possible. One cannot describe the crazy, loyal and massive stardom of actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Ajith Kumar, Vijay, and Chiranjeevi to name a few.

The craze and love is super crazy that their hardcore fans have given them special titles. For example, Rajinikanth is fondly called 'Superstar' or 'Thalaiva' while Ajith Kumar is addressed as 'Thala'. Telugu star Pawan Kalyan has earned the 'Power star' tag while Mahesh Babu is called 'Prince of Tollywood'.

Fans down South, worship their favourite celebrities no less like a God. These wildly popular prefixes down South are very common but have achieved new heights in modern times. What the South Indian film fraternity enjoys, is almost nonexistent in Hollywood. However, in Bollywood, we have only a few lucky actors who enjoy this phenomenon.

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan has earned the tag of 'King Khan' while Salman Khan is fondly addressed as 'Dabangg Khan'. Amitabh Bachchan is 'megastar' or 'Big B' while Aamir Khan is the Mr. Perfectionist in Bollywood and for many good reasons.

Not only lead actors, but in the South Indian film industry, even heroines enjoy the same status given by their fans. Nayanthara is given the title of 'Lady superstar' while yesteryear heroine Kalpana is called Minuguthare (sparkling star).

Well, they wear no cape, are as human as all of us with no superpowers, but these Southern stars- from the Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada film industry, have time and again proved fans are their real critics. The love coming in from all the quarters only helps them to push new boundaries each day.

Telugu

Superstar Krishnam Raju is the Rebel Star, Chiranjeevi is Megastar while Prabhas is called Darling star after the release of his film Darling in 2010. Allu Arjun is a stylish star while Ram Charan is 'Mega Power Star Ram Charan'.

Tamil

Master actor Vijay was originally called Ilaya Thalapathy. However, it changed to Thalapathy (which means a leader) after the release of his film Mersal. Sivaji Ganesan, the Nadigar Tilagam (Epitome of acting) while Ajith Kumar is called Thala. MGR was known as Puratchi Thalaivar (revolutionary leader) and J. Jayalalithaa as Amma (Mother) and Puratchi Thalaivi (Revolutionary leader).

Kannada

Yesteryear actor Rajkumar was popularly called as Nata Saarvabhouma (emperor of actors). Ambarish is the Rebel Star while yesteryear heroine Kalpana is Minuguthare (sparkling star). Kannada film director S Narayan got the status of Kala Samrat and other actors like Upendra for Kichcha (The name of a popular film) while Darshan is the Challenging star. Jayanthi was known as Abhinaya Sharade (Goddess of acting) while Tiger Srinath is the Pranayaraja (King of romance). Naveen Kumar Gowda is now famously known as ‘Rocking Star’ Yash while late actor Puneeth Rajkumar received immense love as 'Power star'.

Malayalam.

In the Malayalam industry, Mohanlal is The Complete Actor while Mammootty is Megastar.

These are a very few of many examples of the celebs who were fondly given a star prefix by fans.

