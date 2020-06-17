  1. Home
Thalapathy Vijay to act in the second part of Shankar’s Mudhalvan?

According to media reports, director Shankar's megahit film Mudhalvan starring Action King Arjun is all set to have a part 2, which will have Thalapathy Vijay as the lead actor.
Ace director Shankar’s Mudhalvan, which has Action King Arjun and Manisha Koirala in the lead role, created a landmark for Tamil cinema. The film was critically acclaimed and it was a huge hit at the Box Office. Now, according to media reports, the film’s second part is all set to be made. What makes the news more interesting is that Thalapathy Vijay will be seen playing the lead role in the film, say media reports. If reports turn out to be true, this film will mark the second collaboration of Shankar and Vijay, the first one being Nanban, which is the Kollywood remake of Hindi film 3 Idiots.

The film was about a journalist, who turns a Chief Minister after he conducts an epic interview with a politician. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen playing the lead role in Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also has Vijay Sethupathi for the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as the leading ladies. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, it is expected that the film will hit the big screens as soon as the lockdown is lifted.

Shankar, on the other hand is currently busy with the sequel of Indian. Starring Kamal Haasan in the lead role, the film has Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh as the leading ladies. Actor Siddharth has a key role in the film. The film’s shooting has been brought to a halt owing to the current COVID 19 situation. 

