Thalapathy Vijay almost worked with Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara before Beast? GV Prakash spills the beans

Thalapathy Vijay has retired from Tamil cinema, ending his illustrious career with Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth. Now, in a recent interaction, composer GV Prakash Kumar revealed that before Beast, the superstar was supposed to work with directors Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara.

Thalapathy Vijay almost worked with Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara?

Speaking with SS Music, composer GV Prakash Kumar revealed that he was supposed to work with Thalapathy Vijay on films that were initially planned with directors Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara. The musician said, “Instead of Beast, Thalapathy Vijay was supposed to collaborate with directors Vetrimaaran and Sudha Kongara with my music. But both Vetri and Sudha asked for one year to work on the script.”

The actor-musician added, “So that call sheet later went to Beast. Sudha later narrated the same script to Mahesh Babu sir, which she had first pitched to Vijay sir. However, the story hasn’t materialized till now.”

In the same interaction, the composer also revealed that he has worked with Ajith Kumar on the upcoming motorsport documentary, directed by AL Vijay.

GV Prakash’s latest comments came ahead of his next release as a lead actor, Immortal. Co-starring Kayadu Lohar, the romantic horror film is slated to release on September 4, 2026.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in the lead role in Jana Nayagan. The film follows the story of Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, a former official who adopts a young girl named Viji and is determined to raise her as a strong and independent woman. Despite her fear of violence, he encourages her to join the military.

As the story progresses, a major threat emerges that could put all at risk. Drawn into the crisis, Vetri Kondan also finds himself confronting a deeply personal vendetta, compelling him to uncover those responsible for setting the events in motion.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, and Sunil in key roles. Following its theatrical run, the movie is now available for streaming on ZEE5.

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