Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar: Would you want to see them together in a film? VOTE NOW

The fights between the fan clubs of Thala Ajith and Thalapathy Vijay are never-ending and have been prevalent for quite a few years. Both the biggies of the Kollywood industry enjoy a massive fan following in India and internationally as well. While Ajith has acquired a huge fan base in South over his dashing personality and physique, Bigil star Vijay has won hearts with his crazy dance moves and stunts in the films. The two actors are doing their best to entertain their fans with unconventional roles in their respective films. Many of Vijay’s fans have a clash of interest with that of Ajith’s fans and vice versa.

Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar might have been rivals professionally, but they share special friendship off-screen. Fans of both the actors fight on Twitter with ugly hashtags and there have been numerous examples in the past. While their fans create a ruckus and hate on social media, Vijay and Ajith share and greet each other warmly every time they meet and that many don't know. Thala and Thalapathy fans are always at loggerheads but this time, we want to know if they genuinely want to see the actors sharing the screen space.

Vijay and Ajith earlier starred together in Rajavin Parvaiyile, which released in 1995 during early stages of their career.

