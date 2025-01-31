Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar's phone call conversation REVEALED; 'It's not true that...'

Ajith Kumar’s manager, Suresh Chandra, recently revealed in an interview that Thalapathy Vijay was the first to call and congratulate AK after his race win. He also shared that Vijay sent his wishes when Ajith was honored with the Padma Bhushan.

Speaking to Vikatan, Suresh Chandra said, “When Ajith sir won the race, Thalapathy Vijay sir was the first person to call and wish. Similarly, when the Padma Bhushan award was announced, Vijay sir sent his wishes. Both of them are very good friends, and it is not true that Vijay sir didn’t wish him.”

His comments come amid speculation that Vijay had not congratulated Ajith on his Dubai 24H race win or his Padma Bhushan honor. Now, AK’s manager has put the rumors to rest, emphasizing the strong bond shared by both superstars.

Ajith Kumar is gearing up for his big-screen return with Vidaamuyarchi, an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Slated for release on February 6, 2025, the film features Trisha Krishnan as the female lead.

The story revolves around a couple facing a rough patch in their marriage. Just as they try to mend things, the wife is kidnapped, turning their lives upside down. The husband is then forced to take matters into his own hands, battling against all odds to rescue her.

Ajith will also be seen in Good Bad Ugly, an action-comedy directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The film is set to hit theaters on April 10, 2025, marking another exciting release for the star this year.

Advertisement

Thalapathy Vijay, who was last seen in The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT), is currently filming for his alleged final movie, Jana Nayagan.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the upcoming venture is an action drama infused with political elements. The film features Pooja Hegde and Bobby Deol as co-leads, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priyamani, and several others in key roles.