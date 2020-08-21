Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss' next film to be announced on Ganesh Chaturthi?

Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, this film will mark the fourth collaboration of Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss, after the previous three blockbusters of the actor-director duo.

While the fans of Thalapathy Vijay are still waiting for the release of his next film Master, a new report has now surfaced stating that the makers of his next film will announce it officially to mark the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Apparently, the film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and Sun Pictures will bankroll the project. While there’s no official confirmation on this report yet, the news has already taken over the internet with fans and followers of the actor and director sharing it across all social media platforms.

Sometime back, reports surfaced stating that the film will be rolled out as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the script and preproduction work of the film are almost over. Earlier, it was reported that Vijay will be paid a huge remuneration of Rs 100 crore for the film. However, new media reports have surfaced stating that Vijay has slashed his remuneration for the film to help producers handle the COVID 19 crisis.

This film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, the duo has worked in three movies - Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Some reports also suggest that this film with Murugadoss will be a sequel to the duo’s blockbuster film Thuppakki. Tentatively titled Thalapathy 65, Kajal Aggarwal recently hinted at a collaboration with Vijay. Vijay’s upcoming film Master will be released on this year’s Diwali or next year’s Pongal festival. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as female leads.

