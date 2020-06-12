Thalapathy Vijay and AR Murugadoss’ upcoming film NOT to be rolled on floor anytime soon?

Thalapathy Vijay will be joining hands with and AR Murugadoss for his next film and it will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

While it was speculated that Thalapathy Vijay’s next film will be directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sun Pictures, a section of media reported that the film will be rolled on the floor in the month of January next year and it will be released in December 2021. However, according to Galatta Media, the director is now working on finetuning few portions in the script and the film’s shooting has not been discussed yet.

It should be noted that Vijay’s movie before Bigil (Sarkar) was also bankrolled by Sun Pictures. This upcoming film will mark the fourth collaboration of Vijay and AR Murugadoss. Previously, they have worked in three movies namely Kaththi, Thuppakki and Sarkar. Thuppakki was a cop drama, which had Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. The film also had Jayaram and Sathyan in key roles. It was also rumoured that this upcoming film will have Kajal Aggarwal as a leading lady.

Initial reports suggested that the film will be a sequel to Thalapathy Vijay and Ar Murugadoss’ Thupakki, which also had Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. However, the reports were rubbished by AR Murugadoss. Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the lead actor while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah as the leading ladies. AR Murugadoss’ last directorial outing was Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar, which had lady Superstar Nayanthara as the leading lady.

Credits :Galatta Media

