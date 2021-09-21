Thalapathy Vijay and Beast team head to New Delhi for a new schedule

Following the success of Master (2021,) Thalapathy Vijay is now gearing up for another film Beast this year. The film is progressing at a brisk phase with back to back schedule. In the latest, Vijay along with the team flew to Delhi to begin a new schedule, where major action scenes will be covered.

Thalapathy Vijay and the team flew to Delhi for a new shoot schedule on a special flight arranged by the makers. The New Delhi schedule will go on for five days. Photos and videos of the actor from the airport have surfaced on social media and are going viral.

The film's shooting began in Georgia early this year. After that, a team of Beast filmed in Chennai for two important schedules. The entire filming of Beast is expected to be completed by October this year.

Touted to be an action thriller, Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film which also marks her debut in Tamil. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das will be seen in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is rendering the tunes. Under the Sun Pictures banner, Kalanithi Maran is bankrolling Beast.

Beast is slated to release in theatres sometime next year. An announcement regarding the same will be out soon.