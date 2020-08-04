Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee to join hands yet again?

The duo has worked together for blockbuster Kollywood movies including Theri, Bigil and Mersal.

Thalapathy Vijay and director Atlee are known for their blockbuster movies. The duo has worked together for movies including Theri, Bigil and Mersal. Now, a new report has come up stating that they are all set to work together yet again. While no official confirmation has been made on it yet, this news has already taken over the internet with fans and followers of both the celebrities sharing it across all social media platforms.

Their last film was Bigil, a sports drama. The film had Nayanthara as the leading lady and Jackie Shroff was the main antagonist. The sports drama had Vijay in dual roles, one as Royappan – a local don, and the other of a football player cum coach – Michael aka Bigil. Anirudh Ravichander has composed music for the blockbuster film. Their previous film Mersal had Vijay playing triple roles, and it had Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen as the leading ladies.

Theri, on the other hand, had Vijay playing a cop and Samantha was seen as the leading lady. Meanwhile, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj has a key role in the film. Atlee Kumar has not yet officially announced his next directorial venture. On the production front, Atlee’s next film under his home banner A For Apple Productions is Andhaghaaram.

