Thalapathy Vijay and Karthi interacted at a studio while shooting for their films; Shared a special moment

Thalapathy Vijay, who is shooting for Beast and Karthi, who is shooting for Sardar at the same studio in Chennai, met and shared a special moment.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors in South and Karthi is one famous in the Tamil cinema. They both are currently shooting for their respective films, Beast and Sardar at the same studio in Chennai. Vijay and Karthi bumped into each other on the sets as they were shooting at the same studio and interacted for almost half an hour. However, what caught the attention of their meeting is Vijay couldn't recognise Karthi as the latter was in the character for his film Sardar.

Vijay appreciated Karthi for the effort and congratulated him on his notable works in the recent past. This conversation between the actors is being shared on social media and grabbed everyone's attention. Fans of thalapathy and karthi are trending the social media platforms by sharing their photos.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Pooja Hegde is paired opposite Vijay in Beast. This film is one of the most anticipated movies of South as Vijay’s last movie Master broke records despite the pandemic. The second schedule of the film is currently progressing at a brisk phase. Recently, they wrapped up a song shoot, which was choreographed by Jani Master.

Sardar is directed by PS Mithran and is also one of the most awaited movies in Tamil. The film features Simran, Raashi Khanna, and Rajisha Vijayan playing the female leads. Rajisha Vijayan, Murali Sharma and Chunkey Pandey are playing supporting roles. Both these flicks may hit the screens early next year.

