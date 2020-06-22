Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s unseen PHOTO from Sarkar takes over the internet

Actor Prem Kumar, who shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar, took to his Twitter space and shared the photo from the film.

On the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, fans and celebrities have been pouring the actor with wishes. Since Vijay personally asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday owing to the current situation, followers of the actor are sharing wishes online. Actor Prem Kumar, who shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar, took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen photo from the film which took over the internet. Sharing the photo, he wished the actor a happy birthday.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “Wishing #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir a very happy birthday. I'll always cherish working with you, and I can't wait to get another chance! As the wait for #Master is getting harder, here's a little surprise. Presenting.. some unseen pictures from #Sarkar! #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay.” Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film also had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Varalaxmi Sarathukumar played the main antagonist, while Prem Kumar played a supporting role in Sarkar.

Wishing #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir a very happy birthday. I'll always cherish working with you, and I can't wait to get another chance! As the wait for #Master is getting harder, here's a little surprise. Presenting.. some unseen pictures from #Sarkar! #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/0DPXMOpeRl — Prem Kumar (@premkumaractor) June 22, 2020

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Penguin. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. Penguin was directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu.

