  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s unseen PHOTO from Sarkar takes over the internet

Actor Prem Kumar, who shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar, took to his Twitter space and shared the photo from the film.
9991 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s unseen PHOTO from Sarkar takes over the internetThalapathy Vijay and Keerthy Suresh’s unseen PHOTO from Sarkar takes over the internet
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

On the birthday of Thalapathy Vijay, fans and celebrities have been pouring the actor with wishes. Since Vijay personally asked his fans not to celebrate his birthday owing to the current situation, followers of the actor are sharing wishes online. Actor Prem Kumar, who shared the screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in Sarkar, took to his Twitter space and shared an unseen photo from the film which took over the internet. Sharing the photo, he wished the actor a happy birthday.

He wrote on the micro blogging website, “Wishing #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir a very happy birthday. I'll always cherish working with you, and I can't wait to get another chance! As the wait for #Master is getting harder, here's a little surprise. Presenting..  some unseen pictures from #Sarkar! #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay.” Starring Vijay in the lead role, the film also had Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. Directed by AR Murugadoss, Varalaxmi Sarathukumar played the main antagonist, while Prem Kumar played a supporting role in Sarkar.

Also Read: Happy Birthday Thalapathy Vijay: Makers of Master RELEASE new power packed poster of the actor

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master. The film will have Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will be seen in a key role. On the other hand, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in Penguin. Directed by Eashvar Karthic, the film is produced by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios production. Penguin was directly released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on 19th June in Tamil and Telugu.

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Sushant Singh Rajput demise : Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours by Mumbai Police
Sushant Singh Rajput Demise : Kangana Ranaut asks, 'Did someone put the idea of suicide in his mind?'
Love Talkies: YRKKH’s Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode on their love story, fights, first impression
Reminiscing Sushant Singh Rajput’s happy moments

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement