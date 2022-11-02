Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj’s project: THIS popular actor roped in to play a key role?

Thalapathy Vijay , one of the biggest stars of the Tamil film industry, is set to reunite with talented filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film. The highly anticipated project, which is touted to be a gangster thriller, is expected to go on floors by the first week of December, this year. Many popular actors in Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi film industries are expected to be a part of the project, which has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. Now, the grapevine suggests that popular Tamil actor Vishal is a part of Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj's film.

If the reports are to be believed, popular actor Vishal is in talks to play a pivotal role in Thalapathy Vijay's gangster film. The rumours regarding Vishal's inclusion in the Thalapathy 67 star cast doing rounds recently after director Lokesh was spotted at the location of the actor's upcoming film Mark Anthony. According to the grapevine, Vishal has been approached to play a negative role, which was originally written for actor-director Prithviraj Sukumaran , in Lokesh Kanagaraj's film. As per the reports, Prithviraj is unable to be a part of Thalapathy 67 due to his tight schedule, and the role has gone to Vishal.

To the unversed, Vishal is a huge fan of Thalapathy Vijay. The actor has expressed his deep admiration for the Varisu star in many of his interviews. Vishal had also mentioned that he is keen to collaborate with Vijay for a film, and is waiting for the right opportunity. So, if things fall in place, Vishal might join the star cast of Thalapathy 67. However, we will have to wait till December for the official announcement.

Thalapathy 67: Here's what we know

The movie, which is jointly scripted by director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Rathna Kumar, is touted to be an out-and-out action thriller. According to the reports, Thalapathy Vijay is planning to shed his signature style for the character in Thalapathy 67, who is a gangster in his 40s. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is reportedly making his Tamil cinema debut with the film, as the lead antagonist. Thalapathy 67, which might be a part of director Lokesh's cinematic universe aka LCU. Trisha Krishnan is roped in to play the female lead in the film, which will feature a stellar star cast including Kaithi actors Narain and Arjun Das.

