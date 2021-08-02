Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast begins third schedule of shoot in Chennai

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the biggest and popular stars, who enjoys a massive fan base all over the South. Following the success of Master (2021), Vijay is now gearing up for another film Beast this year. Every single update of him goes viral in minutes and reaches millions of people. The title and first look of the much-awaited project of Beast was unveiled recently and took the internet by storm. Post lockdown, the team of Beast wrapped up two schedules and is currently busy with the third schedule.

The team of Beast including Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde has begun filming for the third schedule in Chennai. The third schedule is said to be a short one as they are progressing at a brisk phase. Previously, they wrapped two schedules, one in Russia and another in Chennai. Pooja Hegde has confirmed the news by sharing a picture from the set on her Instagram story but later deleted it.

Also Read: Valimai's First Single UPDATE: Makers of Ajith starrer share exciting details

Vijay is reportedly essaying the role of a con agent, and the film is reported to be filled with action and romance. Beast is helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the film which also marks her debut in Tollywood. Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh, and Aparna Das will be seen in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander is rendering the tunes. Under the Sun Pictures banner, Kalanithi Maran is bankrolling Beast. The film is slated to release in theatres next year, for Pongal, January 14, 2022.