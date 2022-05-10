Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast gets OTT release date; Deets inside

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde starrer Beast was released recently, on April 13, clashing with Yash's KGF: Chapter 2. Though the film did wonders at the box office in terms of collections, it received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. Now, after one month, the film is gearing up for OTT release, set to release on Netflix on May 11.

The Nelson Dilipkumar starrer has raked in Rs 200 crore within six days. The film marked Pooja's homecoming to Tamil films after a decade and it was her first film with Thalapathy Vijay. The fresh pair's electric chemistry in the blockbuster was one of its prime highlight.

Vijay played the role of a spy in Beast who's skilled in various defense techniques. Directed by Nelson, the film shows how he beats those terrorists and makes sure that all the hostages are safe. Having grossed over Rs 240 crores worldwide, the film delivered on its promise of mass entertainment, with superhit songs composed by Anirudh Ravichander and great performances. The actors set social media on fire by kicking off viral trends out of Arabic Kuthu and Jolly O Gymkhana - songs that have been the flavour of the dance season.

Selvaraghavan, Redin Kingsley, Bjorn Surrao, VTV Ganesh, Aparna Das, and Shine Tom Chacko played important roles. in the film.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is now busy shooting for his next Thalapathy66 with Vamshi Paidiapally, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as female lead. Pooja Hedge, on other hand, has handful of movies including Hindi films Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Mahesh Babu's SSMB28.

