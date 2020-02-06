Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth fans get into a Twitter war over Income Tax Raid

Vijay fans can't keep calm and have been supporting their favourite star on Twitter. On the other hand, Rajinikanth fans have got into a debate that how Thalaiva has never been under the tax evasion charges.

#WeStandWithVIJAY Twitter trend has taken social media by storm ever since Thalapathy Vijay was escorted from the sets of Master by Income Tax department officials. The news about Bigil actor being questioned by IT officials has left Vijay fans into a frenzy. Vijay fans can't keep calm and have been supporting their favourite star on Twitter. On the other hand, Rajinikanth fans have got into a debate that how Thalaiva has never been under the tax evasion charges.

The Darbar actor had hit the headlines in 2005 over IT raid, however, the IT department withdrew the case as the recovery amount was less than one crore. Now, Thalapathy Vijay and Rajinikanth fans have got into a war on twitter as they are supporting their respective favourite star. One of the tweets read, "except @rajinikanth sir..most of Tollywood/bolloywood actors have evaded their tax responsibilities..I think Vijay has evaded tax responsibility..should be punished.."

Check out the Tweets below:

No IT Raids for Rajini since he became Brahmanical BJP's spokesman! IT raids for Vijay, since he sports 'Joseph Vijay' and dares to wear black!

Fucking politics #WeStandWithVIJAY#Master @actorvijay — Subash TFC (@TFC_subash) February 6, 2020

No matter how hard you pull him down, he’ll rise above all odds and reply with his SUCCESS. He is much bigger and stronger than he appears to you, unless you understands him beyond his silence you can’t even dare to beat him. His SILENCE is his Greatest weapon. #WeStandWithVIJAY — Sabithan (@sabithan7s) February 5, 2020

#WeStandWithVIJAY except @rajinikanth sir..most of Tollywood/bolloywood actors have evaded their tax responsibilities.. I think Vijay has evaded tax responsibility..should be punished.. Don't you'll dare compare thalaiva with some TOM-DICK and HARRY actors — balan (@balanindia) February 5, 2020

No IT Raids for Rajini since he became Brahmanical BJP's spokesman! IT raids for Vijay, since he sports 'Joseph Vijay' and dares to wear black!#WeStandWithVIJAY #Master — KETTAVAN FREAK (@Kettavan_Freak) February 5, 2020

When the news surrounding on Rajini's income tax all the #Vijay fans participated in negative tag. Now #Vijay dealing the same they're blaming it on #Rajinikanth Not all Vijay fans but #DMK murasoliyans behind the Vijay fan account. — Venkatesh (@Waynekatesh) February 6, 2020

Meanwhile, to unversed, a warrant was issued yesterday under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The actor had to accompany the IT officials from the sets of his upcoming film Master for further investigations in the ongoing operation at his residence in Chennai.

