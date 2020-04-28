Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjeev Venkat's THROWBACK photo from their college days goes viral

A monochrome picture of Thalapathy Vijay with his Master co-star Sanjeev Venkat from their college days is going viral and it proves about their strong friendship.

Thalapathy Vijay and his Master co-star Sanjeev Venkat are setting major friendship goals with their throwback picture that has surfaced on social media. A b&w picture of Vijay and Sanjeev from their college days is going viral and it only proves about their strong friendship. From being college friends to sharing screenspace in the films, the boys are setting a new meaning of 'friends forever'. Sanjeev started his career doing supporting roles as Vijay's friend in most of the movies. However, very few know, not just onscreen but these actors are way beyond and old friends in real.

Sanjeev will be seen in Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film, Master. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to it. Produced by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators, Master is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The director has co-written the screenplay with Rathna Kumar and Pon Parthiban. Meanwhile, check out Vijay and Sanjeev's picture below and share your thoughts in the comment section below.

Throwback pic during College days..

friends forever

Thalapathy @actorvijay & @SanjeeveVenkat pic.twitter.com/GNH53fVtW5 — SRINATH ALNATH (@SRINATHACT) April 27, 2020

Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, at the age of 10, he started his acting career as a child artist in the film Vetri (1984). He was seen as a child actor in films such as Kudumbam (1984), Vasantha Raagam (1986), Sattam Oru Vilayaattu (1987) and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988). He also performed as a child actor in Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985) co-starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor.

