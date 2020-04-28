Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjeev Venkat's THROWBACK photo from their college days goes viral
Thalapathy Vijay and his Master co-star Sanjeev Venkat are setting major friendship goals with their throwback picture that has surfaced on social media. A b&w picture of Vijay and Sanjeev from their college days is going viral and it only proves about their strong friendship. From being college friends to sharing screenspace in the films, the boys are setting a new meaning of 'friends forever'. Sanjeev started his career doing supporting roles as Vijay's friend in most of the movies. However, very few know, not just onscreen but these actors are way beyond and old friends in real.
Throwback pic during College days..
friends forever
Thalapathy @actorvijay & @SanjeeveVenkat pic.twitter.com/GNH53fVtW5
— SRINATH ALNATH (@SRINATHACT) April 27, 2020
Talking about Thalapathy Vijay, at the age of 10, he started his acting career as a child artist in the film Vetri (1984). He was seen as a child actor in films such as Kudumbam (1984), Vasantha Raagam (1986), Sattam Oru Vilayaattu (1987) and Ithu Engal Neethi (1988). He also performed as a child actor in Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985) co-starring Rajinikanth as the lead actor.
