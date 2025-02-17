Thalapathy Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan share a fist bump in an UNSEEN PIC from The Greatest Of All Time’s shoot

Sivakarthikeyan is celebrating his 40th birthday on February 17, 2025, and wishes have been pouring in for the Amaran actor from all around the cinema industry. Recently, an unseen moment from Thalapathy Vijay’s The GOAT surfaced online, showing the actor in a new light.

In a picture shared by cinephile Amutha Bharathi on his social media handle, Sivakarthikeyan can be seen alongside the superstar.

See the post here:

For those unaware, Sivakarthikeyan played a cameo role in The Greatest Of All Time (aka The GOAT), directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film, which stars Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, featured SK as himself, playing a viewer at the cricket match during the movie’s climax.

The cameo scene quickly became the talk of the town, with both actors sharing some fun moments on-screen. The action thriller showcased Vijay in a dual role as both a father and son, with the former portraying a spy agent in an anti-terrorist squad.

Aside from Vijay, The GOAT also featured actors Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, and many others in key roles.

On the work front, Sivakarthikeyan recently unveiled the title glimpse of his next project with director AR Murugadoss. The movie, titled Madharasi, is expected to be an action thriller, with actors Rukmini Vasanth, Biju Menon, Vidyut Jamwal, and others playing significant roles.

Moreover, Sivakarthikeyan is set to play the lead role in director Sudha Kongara’s upcoming film Parasakthi. This period drama also features Ravi Mohan, Sreeleela (making her Tamil debut), and Atharvaa Murali in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay is currently filming his movie Jana Nayagan, directed by H Vinoth. This action drama is said to incorporate political elements and is rumored to be the superstar’s final film before fully transitioning into politics.

With Vijay in the lead, Jana Nayagan also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in key roles.