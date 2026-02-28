Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan Relationship Timeline: From co-stars to alleged lovers; here’s everything to know

Thalapathy Vijay is making headlines as his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, has reportedly filed for divorce. The petition allegedly accuses the actor of adultery. Reports suggest that he may have been involved in a relationship with an actress, leading to an extramarital affair.

While more details about the accused actress have not been disclosed, the actor has often been linked to his Leo co-star, Trisha Krishnan. Although these claims remain unconfirmed, here is a look at the timeline of their alleged relationship.

Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan Timeline

According to online reports, a user highlighted details about the alleged relationship between Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha Krishnan. The actors first appeared together in the 2004 film Ghilli.

The film was a remake of Okkadu, originally starring Mahesh Babu. It became a massive hit at the box office, catapulting both actors to immense fame. Along with the film’s success, Vijay and Trisha became a popular on-screen pair and fan favorites.

The actors later appeared together in films such as Thirupaachi (2005), Aathi (2006), and Kuruvi (2008). During that time, there were no allegations of a relationship between them, although they shared a strong rapport during promotions. However, from 2008 to 2021, there were little to no public rumors about them.

In March 2022, Trisha Krishnan was spotted in New York City and reportedly went on a solo trip to Mexico. However, in a post that went viral, a person was seen traveling with her, with a shoe visible in the photo, which netizens seem to think is of Vijay.

In October 2022, Trisha was seen wearing a ring that she had worn on multiple occasions. Although details about the ring were not revealed, it resembled an engagement ring.

In January 2023, she attended Vijay’s Varisu FDFS (First Day First Show) and reportedly joined a private party afterward. She also reportedly moved into a new home in ECR, closer to Vijay’s residence.

After several years, the two actors appeared together publicly at the Leo pooja ceremony. Interestingly, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, marked their on-screen reunion after 14 years.

In the same year, Trisha shared a birthday post featuring Vijay, where the two posed together in an elevator.

Following the release of Leo, the actors appeared together at the film’s success meet, where Vijay’s wife did not attend the event. The 51-year-old also shared images from the event on his newly launched Instagram account back then.

Additionally, individual pictures of the two actors show them in the same space, leading to speculation that they may be living together. However, all of these claims remain speculative at this time.

Here’s a rundown of their alleged romantic involvement:

Thalapathy Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam are reportedly heading for a divorce after nearly 27 years of marriage. In the petition filed by his wife, the actor is allegedly accused of adultery, which reportedly caused her mental distress and social humiliation, along with claims of desertion due to his affair with an unnamed actress.

