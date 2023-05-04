Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha’s first pic from Leo sets OUT; Fans excited to see them together after 14 years

Leo is one of the most anticipated Tamil films from this year. The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial marks the second collaboration between popular star Thalapathy Vijay and the director. The action thriller stars Vijay, Trisha, Sanjay Dutt, Gautham Menon, Mysskin, and Babu Anthony among others. The first schedule of the shooting began in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir and the second schedule is currently underway in Chennai. It is expected to be wrapped up by May.

Trisha and Vijay’s first pic from the sets of Leo

Trisha turned a year older on this very day. The actress celebrates her 40th birthday today. On that occasion, the makers of Leo performed a sweet gesture that won over the hearts of the fans. They released a photo of Vijay and Trisha from the sets of Leo. This is also the first picture of the two from this movie. Fans went berserk seeing the picture and are sharing it on every social media platform.

Take a look at Trisha and Vijay’s photo here:

There is another reason behind the excitement of fans for Leo. The film marks Trisha and Vijay’s reunion on screen after 14 years! It was in 2008, that the two were seen together in the movie Kuruvi for the last time. Back in the day, there were rumors going around that the two had an affair, and soon after that, they stopped working together. However, the actors always maintained that they were good friends.

Meanwhile, Trisha Krishnan is celebrating her 40th birthday today, and social media is filled with wishes from fans, colleagues, and friends. The actress took to her official Twitter, shared a few pictures from her birthday, and wrote, “Thank you all for the overwhelming love and wishes. My heart is bursting with so much gratitude”

Here’s a sneak peek into Trisha’s birthday celebrations:

