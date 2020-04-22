Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi’s Master to have a pan Indian release

Thalapathy Vijay's next film, Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, will have a pan Indian release.

Taking to their Twitter space, popular multiplex Inox announced that Master, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in lead roles will have a pan Indian release. It was announced that the film will be released in five languages – Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The film was supposed to be released on April 8. However, the release date has been postponed due to the lockdown imposed by the central government to tackle the COVID 19 situation.

While there is no official update about the release date, it is expected that the film will be on Vijay’s birthday which fans on June 22. The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj also starrs Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah in key roles, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Recently, before the lockdown, the makers launched the audio tracks during a grand event in Chennai and all the songs turned out to be huge hits. Anirudh Ravichandran has composed the music.

Kaithi fame actor Arjun Das, Sriman, Srinath, Sanjeev Gouri Kishan, Brigida, and VJ Ramya are playing supporting roles. Master was produced by XB Film Creators and it is expected that the film will be based on a college story. The first look posters and audio tracks reveal that Vijay would be seen as a teacher. So far, the makers have released three first look posters, out of which one has Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi having a faceoff.

