Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master’s trailer to be RELEASED on this date? Deets inside

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master, which also has Vijay Sethupathi in a lead role, will have its trailer release on March 22, say media reports.

Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master's audio launch happened in a grand event yesterday in Chennai. Fans of Vijay are still not out of the excitement and they have been sharing pictures and their favorite moments from the event on social media. Now, a report in Behindwoods suggests that the film’s trailer will be released on March 22. Though there has been no official confirmation yet, this news has upped the fans’ excitement. So far, the makers have released four first look posters of the film.

The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and it has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as female leads and the film also stars Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in a key role. Produced by XB Film Creators, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. It is expected that Vijay will be seen as a college professor in Master. The team has wrapped up shooting schedules and the film is currently in the post-production stage.

Meanwhile, media reports suggest that Vijay’s next film, Thalapathy 65 will be directed by AR Murugadoss and bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Though there is no official word about the film, the grapevine has that the film will go on floors in August 2020. Reports also suggest that Vijay will be paid Rs 100 crore as remuneration for this film. If reports turn out to be true, he will be the highest-paid actor of Kollywood after Rajinikanth, who received Rs 90 crore for Darbar.

Credits :Behindwoods

