Thalapathy Vijay apologises for causing inconvenience with heavy crowd as he casts vote for Chennai elections

Thalapathy Vijay cast his vote for the Local Body Elections which are currently happening in Chennai. As the actor came to the location to vote, heavy crowds and media mobbed to get a glimpse of him and click pictures, which caused inconvenience to the general public. Upon noticing that, Vijay immediately stood right around the crowd and apologised with folded hands. Yes and this kind gesture has surfaced on the internet and is winning hearts.

Along with the viral going video, a few pics of Vijay while casting his vote have surfaced on Twitter and he can be seen looking simple. The actor opted for a brown shirt with jeans and a mask as he went to vote. Several pics of his kind acts during his visit to vote have taken the internet by storm. Check out here:

According to reports, many Thalapathy fans are also contesting in this general body election. The fans have sought the actor’s permission to use the flag and name of Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (TVMI), the fan’s club association, during the campaign.

For the unversed, Vijay's father and veteran director SA Chandrasekhar started a political party called the All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam with him as General Secretary and mother Shoba Chandrasekhar as treasurer. However, after Vijay filed a case against his parents for using his name on the political agenda and his father stated to the court that the party was dissolved but looks that was not the end. This is the first time Vijay had given consent to office-bearers of his fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam to contest the elections.

Meanwhile, coming to movies, Thalapathy Vijay is busy shooting for his Tamil film Beast with Pooja Hegde, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The recently released song Arabic Kuthu is all over the internet and became the biggest chartbuster.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Thalapathy Vijay to reunite with Atlee for the fourth time – Filming begins 2023