Thalapathy Vijay attends Atlee and wife Priya’s 2nd baby shower in Mumbai; PICS

Thalapathy Vijay has been making headlines amid reports of his divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, and an alleged relationship with actress Trisha Krishnan. Amid these developments, Vijay was recently seen in Mumbai visiting director Atlee and his wife, Priya Atlee, as the couple celebrated their second baby shower.

Thalapathy Vijay attends Atlee and his wife’s second baby shower

In a candid moment captured at the venue, Thalapathy Vijay was spotted leaving after meeting Atlee and Priya. The actor wore an all-black outfit and sported a salt-and-pepper hairstyle along with a beard.

As he exited the event with his manager, Vijay waved to the paparazzi, fans, and supporters gathered outside.

Here’s the picture:

For those unaware, Vijay has been at the center of speculation after reports claimed that Sangeetha Sornalingam filed for divorce after nearly 27 years of marriage. According to these unverified reports, she accused the actor of adultery, alleging that he deserted his wife and children.

While these claims remain unconfirmed, further speculation suggests that Vijay may finalize the divorce with a substantial alimony settlement.

Amid the divorce rumors, Vijay and Trisha Krishnan were also seen together at a wedding, where they appeared in coordinated outfits and reportedly arrived together. Although neither has addressed the dating rumors, speculation continues that the two might tie the knot in the future. However, this remains purely speculative.

Following their public appearance, Trisha was asked about the matter at an airport, but she declined to comment and walked away.

Thalapathy Vijay’s next film

Thalapathy Vijay is next set to appear in a lead role in the upcoming film Jana Nayagan , directed by H. Vinoth. The movie is a political action drama that follows the story of a former police officer and ex-convict who strives to help his foster daughter become a military officer while confronting his past.

The film also stars Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, and Priyamani in key roles. Initially scheduled for release on January 9, 2026, the film has been delayed due to pending CBFC certification.

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