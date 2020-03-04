Thalapathy Vijay to be called Vaathi in Master? Twitterati goes gaga

After an assistant director of Vijay starrer Master addressed Vijay as 'Vaathi' in his Tweet, fans of Thlapathy took over Twitter.

Thalapathi Vojay starrer Master is one of the most anticipated movies of Kollywood this year. The film also has Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan in lead roles. While the makers have so far revealed three posters and one single track, it is now trending on Twitter that Vijay will be called ‘Vaathi’ in the film. This all started after the director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared a photo post wrapping up the film.

Retweeting the photo, one of the assistant directors of the movie, Sathya, addressed Vijay as ‘Vaathi’. Vaathi is the short form of Vathiyar, which means Master in Tamil. Sharing the photo, Sathya wrote, “Cant believe that it’s a wrap This 129 days of epic #MASTER journey right from Chennai-Delhi-shimoga-Neyveli will always be a memorable one in my life thanks you @Dir_Lokesh anna and enga VAATHI ( @actorvijay anna )is on the way to fire the screen”

As far as the film’s audio launch is concerned, there are reports which suggest that the launch will happen in a grand event. It is also being reported that the launch will be held in Coimbatore this time and not in Chennai. When the makers released the single track titled Kutti Kathai, it took over the internet. The song was penned by Arunraja Kamaraj and it was sung by Vijay himself. Vijay Sethupathi and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj will reportedly have grey shades in Master.

