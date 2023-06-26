Thalapathy Vijay beats SRK, Salman Khan to become highest-paid actor in India; Sets a record with hefty fees

There are always second guesses and questions that arise when the topic of the ‘highest-paid actor in Indian cinema’ comes up. There has been no clear-cut answer to that question. Well, finally, it seems like there is an answer to this. As per the reports, Thalapathy Vijay has now become the highest-paid actor in the whole of India, beating Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.

Thalapathy Vijay is now the highest-paid Indian actor

As per the news reports that are coming up, Thalapathy Vijay has been paid a whopping 200 crores for his next film. Even the Khans and the biggest stars in Indian celluloid haven’t been paid this much. The actor is currently shooting for his next release, Leo, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. As soon as the film’s shoot ends, he is reported to take a short break before starting his next one in August. Well, it is for this particular film that the actor has charged such a hefty amount.

If the rumors indeed turn out to be true, then the Thulladha Manamum Thullum actor will become the first actor in the country to be paid a sum of 200 crores for a film. This is a feat that hasn't been achieved earlier by anyone else.

Check out the announcement video of Thalapathy 68 here:

All eyes are on Thalapathy 68

The film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 68, is, as its name suggests, the 68th film in Vijay's career. The film is also expected to be his last before allegedly venturing into the world of politics. This is also a reason for the increased buzz surrounding the film and the producers spending so much money on getting the star on board. If this is indeed Vijay’s last film, the audience's reaction to this one is going to be something that has never been seen before.

ALSO READ: Nag Ashwin’s Project K: From Prabhas to Deepika, here’s how much actors are getting paid