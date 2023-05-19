Thalapathy Vijay becomes highest paid Indian actor, charges Rs 200 crores for next with Venkat Prabhu?

Thalapathy Vijay is the biggest superstar in the South. The actor sets new benchmarks in every aspect, be it box office collections, social media followers, or remuneration. According to reports, Vijay is all set to become the first Indian actor to take home Rs 200 crores from a single film. Yes, his remuneration for his next film is revealed.

Thalapathy Vijay is reportedly teaming up with Venkat Prabhu for his next film, after Leo. Although the news is not confirmed, reports about his astounding salary have been doing rounds on social media. If reports are to be believed, he has been offered a whopping remuneration of Rs 200 crore for the film. AGS Entertainment, who are reportedly bankrolling the film have offered him a huge sum to sign the film. They previously produced Vijay's blockbuster film Bigil with Atlee in 2019.

Thalapathy Vijay is expected to team up with Venkat Prabhu for his next, Thalapathy 68. The director is known for films like Maanadu, Mankatha, Manmadhai Leela and more. An official announcement regarding is said to be made next week.

Previously, for Master, he reportedly charged Rs 80 crores and the sudden surge in his remuneration is because of the anticipation around Lokesh Kanagaraj's pan-Indian film Leo, which is said to be the next biggest project from South cinema. If the reports are true, Thalapathy Vijay becomes the only Indian actor to join the elite club of the highest-paid actors.

About Leo

Leo is touted to be an out-and-out gangster thriller and belongs to LCU aka Lokesh Cinematic Universe, and will have connections with director earlier outings Kaithi and Vikram. Trisha Krishnan is the female lead of the film. Sanjay Dutt, who is the antagonist, is also playing the role of Vijay's father in the film, as per sources revealed to Pinkvilla. Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, and others essay supporting roles in the film.

