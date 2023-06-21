Thalapathy Vijay becomes third Tamil celeb to achieve this rare feat after Dhanush and R Madhavan

Thalapathy Vijay will be turning 48 years old, on June 22. The actor's fans have already begun celebrations and have taken the internet by storm. In fact, he also managed to achieve a rare feat with his fan's special surprise at New York City’s Times Square Billboard. He became one of the few actors to appear in the prestigious spot.

Thalapathy Vijay became one of the few celebrities to feature on Times Square Billboard in New York. Ahead of his birthday, the actor's fans played a video that featured stills of him on Times Square Billboard. He became the third celebrity from the Tamil industry to feature on Billboard. Earlier, actors like Dhanush and R Madhavan had featured on the Times Square Billboard as well. Even legendary musician Ilayaraja had appeared on Billboard.

Watch the video of Thalapathy Vijay featured on Times Square Billboard here:

Leo first single release on birthday

As a birthday treat to fans, the first single from Vijay's upcoming film Leo will be released. Titled Na Ready, the promo video was released and received a huge response. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the song is crooned by Thalapathy Vijay. The blockbuster duo promises another upbeat and thumping dance number with Na Ready. The full song will be released on Thursday.

About Leo

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is said to be part of director Lokesh Kanagaraj's cinematic universe. The film marks the second collab of actor and director after the superhit film Master. Leo features Vijay in the role of a gangster in his 40s, who is staying in Kashmir, away from the world of gang wars by running a chocolate factory.

Leo features a stellar star cast including Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun Sarja, Mysskin, Priya Anand, Mansoor Ali Khan, Mathew Thomas, and others in the supporting roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film. Leo is scheduled for a theatrical release on 19 October 2023. Apart from Tamil, it is expected to be released in dubbed versions including Telugu, Kannada and Hindi languages

