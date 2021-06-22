Thalapathy Vijay is a big Tiger Shroff fan; Called him 'Thalaivaa' reveals Malavika Mohanan

This is quite an interesting revelation about Vijay and we can't wait to see him work with Tiger Shroff. They will surely set the screen on fire.

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 47th birthday today, June 22 and fans are showering their favourite actor with wishes on social media. To make it a special occasion, a few celebs like Keerthy Suresh, Anirudh and Malavika Mohanan from the industry gathered yesterday on Clubhouse and recalled their fond memories with him. During their chat, which was organised to celebrate Vijay's birthday, Malavika Mohanan revealed Vijay is a big Tiger Shroff fan.

Revealing about it, the Master actress shared, "We had gone to watch the film together as a crew. During the intro scene of Tiger, Vijay got visibly excited and cheered for him shouting,'Thalaivaa!' Not many people get to see this fun side of him. He later mentioned to her that he likes the young actor." To note, Tiger Shroff's father and actor Jackie Shroff has shared screen space with Thalapathy Vijay in 2019's blockbuster Bigil. He played the role of a baddie in the film.

Meanwhile, Vijay will be seen in director Nelson Dilipkumar's film titled Beast. The first look and title was released yesterday and it took social media by storm. From Keerthy Suresh to Dhanush and many others are praising Vijay's stylish and swag filled first look of Beast.

The film stars Vijay and Pooja Hegde in lead roles, with Yogi Babu, Shine Tom Chacko, VTV Ganesh and Aparna Das in supporting roles. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and the film is backed by Sun Pictures.

