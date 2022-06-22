Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Child artist at 10 to breaking records, a look into Superstar's journey to stardom

Thalapathy Vijay, whose original name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, is celebrating his birthday today, June 22. The actor is unarguably the most popular superstar in the film industry and enjoys a huge fan base all around the Southern states. In fact, over the years, Vijay has gone on to achieve a star status, which can even be compared to the one enjoyed by big stars like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, and others.



Today, on the occasion of Vijay's birthday, let's take a look into his stardom as a superstar.

Bankable actor of South

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in India. He has acted in 65 films, and most of them are blockbuster hits.

Born star

Vijay was born a star as he made his debut as a child artist at the age of 10 in the drama Vetri and acted in many of his father SA Chandrasekhar's directorial films. Vijay debuted as a lead role actor in the 1992 film Naalaya Theerpu, produced by his father, then he co-starred with Vijayakanth in the film Sendhoorapandi.

Critically Acclaimed Star

Vijay has a shelf full of prestigious awards, although he attends very less events. He has won numerous awards, including eight Vijay Awards by Star India, three Tamil Nadu State Film Awards by the Government of Tamil Nadu, and a SIIMA Award.

International recognition

Vijay is one of the very few South actors to get featured in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 List. Not once but many times based on his earnings, stardom, and pan-Indian status.

Vijay called famously as Ilayathalapathy

In a 2010 interview, Vijay admitted that he is a huge fan of Rajinikanth and that the time he entered films was around the release of Thalapathi. Someone seemed to have made a connection and called him Ilayathalapathy. The name just stuck.

Most searched star

Vijay's popularity has been recorded by both Google and Twitter as the most-searched-and-tweeted actor several times.

Blockbuster records

Ghilli was the first Tamil film of all time to gross over ₹500 million, or ₹50 crores, at the office. Ghilli also set the record for becoming the highest-grossing non-Malayalam film in Kerala at the time. The film grossed nearly 500,000 dollars in the Malaysian market, which made it the first non-MGR or non-Rajinikanth film to achieve this feat.

Highest-grossing film

Vijay's 54th film, the action thriller Thuppakki, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and became the highest-grossing film of Vijay's career at the time.

Philanthropy

Vijay founded the social welfare organization, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (Vijay People Organization), which was officially launched in July 2009, and is responsible for much of his philanthropic work.

Political hero

Vijay is not just a hero on screen but for many in real life. His political life has always been big in the limelight. He distanced himself from politics and his party VMK in 2021 and also filed a case against his parents and urged fans to not involve his name in any political lines.

