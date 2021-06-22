Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Dhanush says 'keep the beast mode on'; Kajal Aggarwal wishes 'favourite' co star
Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 47th birthday today, June 22 and fans are showering him with wishes on social media. Vijay's fans have taken social media by storm and are leaving no stone unturned to make their favourite actor's birthday a special occasion even amidst the pandemic. Vijay's close friends and celebs from the film industry are also sending love and wishes to the actor on twitter. Dhanush wished Vijay with a sweet note that read, "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir. Keep the BEAST mode on and keep rocking."
Kajal Aggarwal also took to social media and is among many other celebs who have sent early birthday wishes to Vijay. She wrote, "Happiest birthday to my favourite costar! I’m such a huge fan of his immense talent! #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay @actorvijay." Radikaa Sarathkumar, Keerthy Suresh, Yogi Babu, Anirudh Ravichander and many others are sending birthday love to the Master actor.
Meanwhile, the makers of Vijay's next film Beast released a second look that sees him in full swag. The title and the first look poster of Vijay's film with director Nelson Dilipkumar was released yesterday as a surprise birthday treat to fans.
Pooja Hegde plays the female lead role opposite in the upcoming Tamil film. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, Anirudh Ravichander is on board for the film's music while cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa is roped in to crank the camera.
Meanwhile, check out both the first and second look of Vijay from his next film Beast:
