Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Real name to cameo in Akshay Kumar's film; lesser known facts about Box Office King

Happy Birthday Vijay: Today on Vijay's birthday, we look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about him. Did you know the actor was a part of Akshay Kumar's film?

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay celebrates his 46th birthday, today, June 22 and fans are showering him with lovely wishes on social media. Hashtags like #HBDVijayFromSuriyaFans, #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay, #MasterTrailer have taken Twitter by storm as fans wish their favourite star on his special day. A lot of celebs like Vishal, Kajal Aggarwal, director Atlee among others took to Twitter and wished their actor-friend on his birthday. Fans just can't keep calm as the makers of his upcoming film Master also released a new poster.

Vijay has earned a massive fan following during his more than two-decade career. The actor started his career in 1992 with film Naalaiya Theerpu, directed by his father, SA Chandrashekhar. He has completed more than 25 years in the industry and has only proved that he is the real box office king. Vijay's onscreen persona and powerful performance in the films has always left his fans amazed. Well, today on his birthday, we look at some interesting and lesser-known facts about him. Did you know the actor was a part of 's film?

Check out some interesting facts about the actor below and decide yourself how big and true Thalapathy Vijay fan you are!

1. The Bigil actor's real name is Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar! As a mark of respect towards their favourite star, he is fondly known as Thalapathy.

2. As a child artist, Vijay has acted in Rajinikanth's 1985 film, Naan Sivappu Manithan. He is a huge Rajinikanth fan. He has acted in six films as a child artist.

3. The Master actor has acted in more than eight films with his real name, including his 2016 release, Theri.

4. Did you know Vijay had a cameo in Chinta Ta Ta song with Bollywood star in his film, Rowdy Rathore?

5. The actor is controversy's favourite child but nothing has ever stopped him from ruling the box office and hearts of his fans.

6. He has also worked with Malayalam superstar Mohanlal in his film, Jilla. The film went on to be a huge hit at the Box Office.

Credits :Pinkvilla

