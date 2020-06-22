Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Samantha Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna send wishes to Master star

Samantha Akkineni, Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Hansika Motwani, director Atlee, Kajal Aggarwal and many others from the South Indian film industry wished Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday.

Kollywood superstar Thalapathy Vijay turns 46 today and fans are showering him with sweet birthday wishes on social. Even Vijay's close friends and actors from the film industry are sending their love and wishes on his special day. Rashmika Mandanna, Dhanush, Hansika Motwani, director Atlee, Kajal Aggarwal and many others wished Master actor on his birthday. While wishes are pouring in on Twitter, Samantha Akkineni is the latest celeb to wish the Bigil star.

Sharing the new poster from his upcoming film Master, Samantha Akkineni wished Vijay with a lovely message that read: "Happy birthday dear @actorvijay....may you always set the bar so ridiculously high with every film that we can’t help but be proud proud fans #HappyBirthdayVijay."

Rashmika Mandanna tweeted, "Happy birthday to #vijay sir."

Sharing a throwback picture of herself with Vijay from one of the promotional events, Hansika wrote, "Happy birthday to the kindest person I have met in the industry, the most charming and generous."

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay Birthday: Real name to cameo in Akshay Kumar's film; lesser known facts about Box Office King

Check out tweets of Samantha Akkineni and other South celebs wishing Thalapathy Vijay on his birthday:

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay .. may you always set the bar so ridiculously high with every film that we can’t help but be proud proud fans #HappyBirthdayVijay pic.twitter.com/Vkr1iYfEqi — Samantha Akkineni (@Samanthaprabhu2) June 22, 2020

Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) June 22, 2020

Happy birthday to the kindest person I have met in the industry, the most charming and generous @actorvijay . #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDTHALAPATHYVijay pic.twitter.com/XF9jcG9DzY — Hansika (@ihansika) June 22, 2020

Talking about Vijay's upcoming film Master, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the important roles. Master was slated to release in April, but due to COVID-19 lockdown, the makers have pushed the release date. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master is one of the much-awaited films of the year!

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×