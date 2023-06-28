Thalapathy Vijay bows down to police complaint for promoting drug; Disclaimer added in Leo's first song

Naa Ready, the first single from Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo landed into trouble for allegedly promoting drug usage.

Jun 28, 2023
  • Thalapathy Vijay's song Naa Ready had sparked controversy
  • A case was filed against Vijay and song under the section of Narcotics Control Act
  • Vijay and the team have now added smoking disclaimer in Leo's first song, Naa Ready

Naa Ready, the first single from Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film Leo landed in trouble for allegedly promoting drug abuse. A Chennai-based social activist had filed a police complaint against the film and Vijay under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for the same. Now, according to the latest reports, Vijay and the team have added a smoking disclaimer in Leo's first song, which means there's no room for further criticism. 

Naa Ready has Vijay smoking a cigarette while he dances to the groovy number. Chennai's RTI Selvam from JJ Nagar had filed an online complaint against the film, Leo and Vijay for allegedly promoting smoking and drugs through the song. The makers immediately decided to make changes to the song by adding a disclaimer. The lyrics like 'Milli ulla ponnam podhum, Ghill veliya varuvaan paar (When alcohol goes inside, Ghilli will come out)' equally created an issue. 

