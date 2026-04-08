Thalapathy Vijay calls out wife Sangeetha amid divorce rumors: ‘No matter how much pain you put me through…’

Thalapathy Vijay and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam are reportedly heading for a divorce after nearly 27 years of marriage. While these rumors have been making headlines for some time, the actor has now strongly reacted, calling out the alleged forces behind them.

Thalapathy Vijay hits out against divorce from wife Sangeetha

Recently, Thalapathy Vijay arrived in Tamil Nadu’s Nellai to deliver a speech. During his address, he responded to the ongoing controversy surrounding the reported divorce from his wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam .

Speaking at the event, the actor said, “Certain people are thinking about what to do next to me, and they have tried to use some people around me. They waited…after all these years, they have spread a rumor, which all of you clearly know about.”

The superstar added, “Even that rumor did not affect the common people. No matter how many trials and pains you put me through, you cannot separate me from my people.”

For those unaware, reports have suggested that Vijay and Sangeetha Sornalingam may be heading for a divorce. The couple, who tied the knot in 1999, are rumored to be parting ways after an alleged divorce petition was filed in court.

According to multiple reports, the petition reportedly claimed that the superstar had abandoned his wife and children, accusing him of desertion. It also alleged that the actor was involved in an extramarital relationship with an actress.

While such rumors have been circulating, some reports also suggested that Trisha Krishnan and Vijay were in a relationship and were spotted together on several occasions. However, neither actor has responded to these claims.

Thalapathy Vijay’s work front

Thalapathy Vijay is yet to appear on the big screen with his reportedly final film, Jana Nayagan. Directed by H. Vinoth, the action drama was initially scheduled to release in theatres on January 9, 2026. However, due to delays in obtaining certification from the Central Board of Film Certification, the film remains in release limbo.

Apart from Vijay, the movie also stars Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, and Pooja Hegde in key roles.

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