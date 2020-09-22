Thalapathy Vijay celebrating CSK’s victory during IPL match in this THROWBACK video goes viral; WATCH

The video was taken during the maiden edition of IPL and for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, this video has come as a huge treat, especially at a time when they are waiting to watch his next film on-screen.

For the Indian Premiere League’s inaugural edition, popular Kollywood star Vijay and Lady Superstar Nayanthara were the Brand Ambassadors of Chennai Super Kings cricket team. When the tournament started in 2008, photos of Thalapathy Vijay, Nayanthara and other members of CSK team went viral. Now, during the league’s 13th edition, a video of Thalapathy Vijay celebrating CSK’s victory in the stadium has surfaced online.

The video was taken during the maiden edition and for the fans of Thalapathy Vijay, this video has come as a huge treat, especially at a time when they are waiting to watch his next film on-screen. Meanwhile, on the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Atlee’s directorial Bigil. Starring Nayanthara as the leading lady, the film was one of the highest grossing films of the year. The sports drama had Vijay playing dual roles.

Also Read: Photos: Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan return to Chennai in a private jet after holidaying in Goa

Watch the video here:



View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@actor.vijay.offcial_) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:24am PDT

He will be next seen in Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Malavika Mohanan as the leading lady, while Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as the main antagonist. Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj will be seen playing some key roles. The film is bankrolled by XB Film Creators, and it is expected that the film will hit the big screens as soon as theaters reopen in the state of Tamil Nadu. He will be joining hands with AR Murugadoss for his next film and more details about the same are expected to be made soon.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×