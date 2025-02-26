Thalapathy Vijay clarifies his stance on future projects after Jana Nayagan; says he is fully committed to...

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most followed actors from the South Indian film industry. Last year, the actor made a surprising revelation when he launched his political party, Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam, and announced that he intends to quit acting after his 69th film.

However, even after these announcements, there was speculation among fans that the actor might return to cinema following his political entry. In fact, several filmmakers had expressed their desire to work with him. In the latest update, Thalapathy Vijay has put an end to these speculations and has made his stance clear.

According to a report by The Times of India (TOI), the actor addressed the rumors during the recent Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting on February 26th. He clarified that his 69th film, Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, will mark the end of his acting career. He reiterated that he intends to shift his focus entirely to politics and wishes to commit himself to the welfare of the people of Tamil Nadu.

Needless to say, fans of the actor have mixed emotions at present. While the idea of not seeing their favorite actor’s enigmatic presence on the silver screen again is saddening, they are also excited to see how the Leo actor will approach this new chapter in his life. Furthermore, it is worth noting that Thalapathy Vijay’s decision to quit acting has come at a time when his career is considered to be at its peak.

Speaking about Thalapathy Vijay’s last film, Jana Nayagan, is helmed by H. Vinoth, marking the duo’s first collaboration. The film is set to feature an ensemble cast, including Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Bobby Deol, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and many more in prominent roles. Jana Nayagan is understood to be a political action thriller.

The makers of the film unveiled the first-look poster earlier this year, which, as expected, went viral on social media. According to reports, the film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

Jana Nayagan is being bankrolled by Venkat K. Narayana, Jagadish Palanisamy, and Lohith NK under the banner of KVN Productions. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for the film. Sathyan Sooryan will handle the cinematography, while Pradeep E. Ragav will take care of the film’s editing.