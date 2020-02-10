Thalapathy Vijay clicks selfies with fans as they cheered for the actor on the sets of Master; Watch Video

A video of actor Vijay has surfaced online, in which he can be seen getting on top of a van to take selfie with his fans who came to the sets of Master.

We all know that Thalapathy Vijay has an unbelievable support from his fans for we have witnessed their massive support for the actor whenever his movies release. Now, a video has surfaced online, which shows the actor on top of a van, waving to his fans and clicking selfies with them as they cheered for the actor on the sets of Master in Neyveli. This video has been making rounds on social media.

This comes after Vijay joined the sets of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial following the IT raid at his residence. Last week, the Bigil actor was escorted from the sets by the Income Tax officials and he was taken to his residence in Chennai. They searched the actor’s home for more than two days. Fans took to social media to express their support for the actor.

It all started when Archana Kalpathy took to her Twitter and thanked Vijay’s fans ahead of Bigil’s 100th day in theaters. After the tweet, the Income Tax officials first conducted a raid at the office and residence of AGS Productions. As Bigil was bankrolled by AGS Productions, the officials quizzed the film’s lead actor Vijay too. Meanwhile, after Vijay joined the sets of Master, Tamil Nadu BJP members went to the sets and staged a protest alleging that the makers have been granted permission to enter the premises of coal mine where only trained professionals are authorised. It is expected that the makers of Master will wrap up the shooting soon and release the film in October 2020.

Credits :Twitter

Read More