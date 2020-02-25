Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj again for his 65th film; DEETS inside

According to the latest reports, Thalapathy Vijay will collaborate with Master's director Lokesh Kanagaraj again for his 65th film. Read on to know more.

South superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently gearing up for one of his most anticipated movies which is Master. His first look from the movie has already been unveiled much to the excitement of fans. The shooting schedule of the much-awaited movie is going to be completed soon which has further piqued the interest of the movie lovers. For the unversed Vijay plays the role of a college professor in Master who has a dark past that is unknown to others.

As we speak of this, certain media reports have been doing rounds that Vijay will be collaborating with Master’s director Lokesh Kanagaraj for another film. If the reports are to be believed, the ace director got bowled over by Vijay’s acting skills. As a result of this, the superstar will be doing his 65th film with Lokesh himself. This will call for a back-to-back collaboration for the director-actor duo which will definitely excite all the Thalapathy Vijay fans.

Talking about the movie Master, apart from Vijay it also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles. It has been produced by Xavier Britto and is scheduled to be released on April 9, 2020. Thalapathy Vijay has worked under his father’s direction in a total number of four films. Post that, he has collaborated with numerous well-known filmmakers down in the South including AR Murugadoss, Prabhu Deva, Atlee, Dharani, Fazil, and many others. Now, fans are eagerly waiting for Vijay to announce his 65th film soon.

