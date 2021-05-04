Thalapathy Vijay to collaborate with Tollywood hit director Vamshi Paidipally for his next film?

Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in the yet to be titled film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with Pooja Hegde as the leading lady.

A number of reports are making rounds on social media anticipating the filmmaker for Thalapathy 66. While some reports suggest that Vijay will be joining hands with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj yet again, some state that Atlee will be helming the film. There are also rumours which suggest that Valimai director H Vinoth will be joining hands with Vijay for Thalapathy 66. Now, a new report has come up stating that Vijay’s next film after the current one will be directed by Vamshi Paidipally.

However, fans will have to wait for the makers to come up with the official announcement to know it for sure. Meanwhile, sensational music composer S Thaman recently hinted at a collaboration with Vijay. While replying to a fan’s tweet about collaborating with Thalapathy Vijay, he revealed that it is on the cards. The composer has not revealed when the collaboration would happen. Meanwhile, Thalapathy 65’s shooting is happening at a brisk pace. The film is being directed by Doctor director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the film was announced last year. As per the recent media reports, Vijay recently returned from Georgia where the shooting was happening. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the leading lady in the upcoming yet to be titled project. Meanwhile, Vamshi, who had directed the bilingual film Thozha with Karthi and Nagarjuna in the lead roles, last made Maharshi, which had Mahesh Babu playing the lead role.

Credits :The Times Of India

Share your comment ×