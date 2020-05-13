Thalapathy Vijay comes to the rescue of 11 women stranded in Thoothukudi amid COVID 19 lockdown

Thalapathy Vijay helped in evacuating 11 Chennai women from Thoothukudi. The women had limited resources and they reached out to Vijay's fan club for help.

The central government had imposed a lockdown for over a month due to the coronavirus outspread and people are not allowed to travel across districts except for emergencies. Many have been stuck away from their homes. If media reports are anything to go by, 11 Chennai women have been stranded in Thoothukudi. Apparently, they have gone to the district to take part in a wedding ceremony. Since the lockdown was announced suddenly, they have been staying there for over a month with limited resources.

After they got in touch with Vijay’s fans club in Thoothukudi, the matter was taken to the attention of Vijay, and he requested the fans club members to do the needful to safely evacuate them. It is to be noted that only one of the 11 women is above 20 and the rest are below 20 years of age. Reportedly they have spent all the money that they have been struggling without food for some days. Now, this news has taken over Twitter with fans talking about this incident on the micro blogging website.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Bigil, directed by Atlee Kumar. He will be next seen in Master, directed by Kaithi fame Lokesh Kanagaraj. After the Tamil Nadu government permitted to resume with the post-production work with limited technicians, the makers have now resumed with the editing of the film. Master has Vijay Sethupathy as the main antagonist, while Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan will be seen as female leads.

Credits :Times Of India

