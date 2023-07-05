Thalapathy Vijay criticized by Producer K Rajan; Says why enter politics if you can’t even reduce ticket price

Thalapathy Vijay’s political entry has been the talking point for a few years now. Many have openly expressed their opinions on what they think about the actor entering politics. Of course, in Tamil cinema, films and politics have been closely intertwined for a very long time. Many of the former chief ministers of the state were from the film field, including MGR, Jayalalithaa, and Karunanidhi.

Thus, Vijay's entry into politics has been viewed as the natural progression of his career. Even though the response to Vijay’s political entry has been largely positive, now producer K Rajan has come forward to criticize the actor.

Producer K Rajan criticizes Thalapathy Vijay

Producer K Rajan went on to say that Thalapathy Vijay claims that he will help the poor but then proceeds to sell his film tickets at a high price. He further stated that if Vijay cannot even prevent his film tickets from being sold at a high price, then what is he going to do after entering politics?

Rajan said that Thlapathy Vijay should make sure that his film tickets are sold at the price fixed by the government. He added that there are rumors that Vijay is quitting his film career for politics, but he, in turn, should act more as he is a good actor.

After saying all this, k Rajan ended by adding that if Vijay wants to enter politics, then he should, and no one can stop him from getting into politics. Also, he said that if he is indeed a good politician, then people will get behind him.

Interestingly, just a few days ago, K Rajan had praised Vijay’s political entry. He also heaped praise on the actor for his gesture of facilitating the school toppers from each constituency in Tamil Nadu.

K Rajan’s previous comments



K Rajan had previously threatened to destroy the career of Singer Chinmayi when she spoke out about facing sexual harassment from lyricist Vairamuthu. At an event, the producer gave a speech claiming that Chinmayi was only doing this for publicity. Director Pa Ranjith immediately criticized the producer for his comments.

ALSO READ: PICS: Chiyaan Vikram’s Thangalaan shoot completed; Actor reflects on his journey working on Pa Ranjith film