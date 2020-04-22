Thalapathy Vijay donates Rs 1.30 crore to CM and PM Relief Fund amid COVID 19 outspread

Thalapathy Vijay, who will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Master, has donated Rs 1.30 crore to PM ad CM relief funds.

At a time when celebrities across the country are donating money and relief materials, Kollywood’s Thalapathy Vijay has donated Rs 1.30 crore to Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Pondicherry Chief Ministers' Relief Fund, Prime Minister Relief Fund, and to FEFSI as his contribution to help the country combat the outspread of COVID 19. This comes after several Kollywood celebrities including Raghava Lawrence, Thala Ajith, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan contributed their bit to help the people handle the situation.

On the work front, Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Bigil, directed by Atlee. The film had Vijay playing dual roles – One of a don Rayappan, and the other of his aspiring football player son named Bigil. The sports drama had Jackie Shroff as the main antagonist, while Lady Superstar Nayanthara was seen romancing Vijay on screen. The film was a huge success and it was lauded by the fans of Vijay.

Thalapathy Vijay is currently awaiting the release of his next film, Master, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist, while Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah will be seen as the leading ladies. Bankrolled by XB Film Creators, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander. It was expected that Master would hit the big screens on April 8th, but the release date has now been postponed due to the imposition of lockdown. The pan Indian film will have Vijay playing the role of a college professor.

