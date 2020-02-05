Thalapathy Vijay escorted out of Master sets by Income Tax officials? Find out

According to media reports, Income Tax officials have questioned actor Vijay on the sets of Master. The shooting of the film is currently happening in Neyveli.

If media reports are anything to go by, actor Vijay was escorted out of Master sets for an inquiry by the Income Tax officials. The film’s shooting is currently happening at locations including Chennai and Neyveli. In the morning, the Income Tax officials conducted raids in AGS production house. It is to be noted that Vijay’s last film Bigil, which was directed by Atlee, was produced by AGS entertainment. Directed by Atlee, the film had Nayanthara in the lead role. Bigil also had Bollywood biggie Jackie Shroff as the baddie. Vivekh, Yogi Babu, Kadhir and Daniel Balaji in key roles. Vijay played dual roles in the film, and it turned out to be yet another blockbuster of actor Vijay.

Coming back to Master, the film, which is being directed by Kaithi famed Lokesh Kanagaraj, has Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Andrea Jeremiah, Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu among the others in key roles. So far, the makers have revealed three posters of the film. While the first two posters had Vijay alone, the third one featured Vijay Sethupathi too. It is to be noted that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of main antagonist.

The final shooting schedule of the film is taking place in Chennai and Neyveli, and it is expected that the film will be wrapped up soon. Some reports suggest that the film will be released in October 2020.

