Thalapathy Vijay falls at Chennai airport amid massive crowd chaos post Jana Nayagan event in Malaysia

Thalapathy Vijay faced a tense moment late Sunday night as he got mobbed and briefly lost his balance at Chennai airport. The actor was returning from Malaysia, where he had attended the audio launch of Jana Nayagan. The incident occurred as the actor-politician was making his way toward his car amid a massive crowd of fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him following the grand overseas event.

According to reports, Thalapathy Vijay had just exited the airport terminal when the crowd surged near the exit area. Moments before he could enter his vehicle, he tripped and fell. Security personnel reacted swiftly, lifting him up and escorting him safely into the car. Visuals of the moment, aired by several television channels, quickly spread online, sparking concern among fans. Vijay was then seen leaving the premises without further issues.

The actor had returned from Kuala Lumpur after attending the Jana Nayagan audio launch, which was held at the Bukit Jalil Stadium on December 27. The event witnessed an unprecedented turnout of nearly one lakh fans and entered the Malaysian Book of Records for recording the largest audience at an audio launch. Malaysia hosts one of the largest Tamil diasporas globally, adding to the scale and emotional significance of the celebration.

During the event, Vijay delivered a powerful speech, reiterating his decision to step away from cinema and dedicate himself fully to public service. Calling Jana Nayagan his final film, he credited his fans for shaping his journey and said he was giving up films to stand by those who stood by him.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan features an ensemble cast including Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026 and is being widely viewed as a significant milestone in Vijay’s career.

