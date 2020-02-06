Thalapathy Vijay fans express ANGER and dare anyone to touch their star after IT team escorts him to Chennai

#WeStandWithVIJAY trends on Twitter and has taken social media platform by storm as fans express their anger after the IT team escorted him to Chennai from the sets of his upcoming film Master.
Bigil star Thalapathy Vijay has earned a massive fan following over the years not just in Tamil Nadu, but across the country. Be it during the film's promotions or during his controversies, his loyal and die-hard fans make sure to stand by him at every phase of his life. #WeStandWithVIJAY is trending on Twitter and has taken social media by storm as fans express their anger after the IT team escorted him to Chennai from the sets of his upcoming film Master. We earlier had reported that officials from the Income Tax (IT) department escorted Vijay from Neyveli to Chennai on Wednesday. 

According to media reports, a warrant has been issued under the provisions of Section 132 of the Income Tax Act, 1961. The actor had to accompany the IT officials for further investigations in the ongoing operation at his residence in Chennai. “We had information that he had taken a huge amount in cash towards salary for his recent film Bigil,” said one of the officials to The Hindu on Wednesday. Bigil released last year and it crossed Rs 300 crore mark worldwide. The film directed by Atlee was produced by AGS Entertainment.

According to the same report, the IT officials raided the premises of AGS Group, AGS Cinemas, film financier Anbu Chezhiyan's place and Vijay's residence in Chennai, Madurai and a few other places, simultaneously. The team has found some evidence and currently is investigating the same. 

Vijay is currently shooting for Master, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi in the role of a villain. The film is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. 

