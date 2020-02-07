Thalapathy Vijay: Fans trend #MrPerfectThalapathyVijay supporting Bigil star amidst IT raid at his residence

Thalapathy Vijay's fans have come out in support of him on Twitter after IT officials raided his residence recently. They have started the trend #MrPerfectThalapathyVijay on social media. Read Details.

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular actors of the South film industry who also enjoys a massive fan following. However, all’s not well with the superstar off late as he faced the wrath of Income Tax officials who raided his residence recently. The officials also conducted a raid in the office of ASG productions under the banner of which Vijay’s last movie Bigil directed by Atlee was made. The superstar was busy shooting for Master when everything happened.

According to various reports, Vijay was, in fact, escorted out from the sets of Master by IT officials for being questioned. The superstar has cooperated with the same and has provided statements too. In the midst of all this, the fans have come out in full support of the Bigil actor and have trended #MrPerfectThalapathyVijay on Twitter for this purpose. Some of them called him a true citizen for cooperating with the officials while a few others called him a hero and an inspiration for many.

There is no report about what statements did the IT officials receive from Vijay’s side. They did, however, find some unaccounted transactions between a financier and the superstar. As per the same reports, they have seized Rs 65 crore from the residence of the financier. The shooting for Vijay’s upcoming movie Master has completely come to a halt owing to the sudden raid conducted by the IT officials. More reports are awaited regarding the entire matter. Stay hooked for further updates.

