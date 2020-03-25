Thalapathy Vijay fans will be impressed by CSK bowler Harbhajan Singh's 'Kutty Story' on 21 days lockdown
We all know Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh for his Tamil enthusiasm and his witty comebacks on Twitter. In one such incident, the spinner took to Twitter and extended his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ‘Kutty Story’ like Thalapathy Vijay. In the Tweet, he requested his fans and followers to ‘pay attention’ to Narendra Modi and follow the 21-day lockdown religiously. He also advised fans to cooperate with the government to contain the situation.
For the unversed, ‘Kutty Story’ was the first single track that the makers of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master released. In the song sung by Vijay himself, the Bigil actor advised people to throw away negativity and be positive in life. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Tuesday and announced the imposition of a 21-day lockdown throughout the country in order to contain the outspread of COVID 19.
Let me tweet a குட்டிstory,Pay attention listen2 @PMOIndia தடைகளை உடைச்சு WorldCup, Oscarன்னு வாங்கின நமக்கு, கண்ணுக்குத்தெரியாத #Corona ஒரு சவால்.இதை #21daysoflockdown ல் ஜெய்ச்சு உலகத்துக்கு முன்னாடி கெத்தா காலரதூக்குரதுக்காக #StayAtHomeSaveLives @CMOTamilNadu @Vijayabaskarofl
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 24, 2020
Meanwhile, Harbhajan Singh has recently ventured in acting. He will be making his debut Kollywood film soon. Titled Dikkiloona the film is directed by Karthik Yogi. The cast of Dikkiloona includes Santhanam and Bigg Boss Tamil season 3 fame Loslia will be seen playing the female lead. In Dikkilona, Harbhajan will be seen as the main antagonist. He has also been signed to play the lead in a couple of other Tamil films. Meanwhile, Vijay starrer Master was supposed to hit the big screens in the second week of April. However, the release date will be postponed given the current situation.
